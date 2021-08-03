Mrs. Edna Mae Cash Williams, 92, of Bremen, passed away on July 29, 2021, in a local healthcare facility.
She was born on March 31, 1929, in Bremen, Georgia, the daughter of the late Henry Patrick Cash and Mary Jane Hansford Cash.
Mrs. Williams was a member of Westview Baptist Church in Tallapoosa.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Robert “Curly” Williams; a daughter, Sandra Kay Snow; sisters, Viola Golden, Betty Wise, Ettie Truett, Mary League and Thelma Norman; brothers, Lee Cash, John Cash, Whit Cash and Joe Cash.
Survivors include a sister, Versie Sanders of Bremen; a grandchild, Christy Snow, of Buchanan.
The family received friends on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, between 3 and 4 p.m.
Services followed at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen with the Rev. Jason Hatchett and the Rev. Alton Stamey officiating. Scott Coalson, Jonathan Hatchett, Jeff Hatchett, Jonah Hatchett, Justin Sanders and Cole Sanders served as pallbearers.
Interment followed in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Please share thoughts and memories at www.hightower funeralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
