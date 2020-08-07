Edna White

Mrs. Edna Julia King White, 78, of Carrollton, Georgia, entered her Heavenly home on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 7, 1942, in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of the late-Ambers Garner King and the late-Effie Grace Gidley King. She graduated from Bowdon High School and was a retired school bus driver for 13 years with the Carroll County School System. She was a faithful member of Holy Ground Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Denise White Rivers; grandson, Joel Alexander “Alex” McLeroy; sisters, Lenell Smith and Lenora McMahan; and son-in-law, James A. Dooley.
Mrs. Edna is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Rev. Michael E. White, Sr.; daughters and son-in-law, Wanice & Rich Odell of Carrollton, and Michelle Dooley of Douglasville; son, Michael E. White, Jr. of Whitesburg; sister, Mary Robinson of Cedartown; and grandchildren: Miranda Spruill (Marty), Hannah North (Jeremy), Rick Odell (Anna), Scott Odell, Zachary Dooley, Alan Dooley, Lauren Dooley, Madison Malcolm, Nicholas White, and Michael E. White, III; great-grandchildren, C. J. Spruill, Hunter (Taylor) Spruill, and Leelyn Spruill; and great, great-grandchildren, Emalyn North, Colby North, and Rowen Odell.
Celebration of life services will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Holy Ground Baptist Church with Bro. Keith Runels and Bro. Kelly Runels officiating. Music will be rendered by daughters, Wanice and Michelle, with pianist, Samantha Diamond, and the Holy Ground Girls Ensemble. Congregational song will be led by Bill Scott. Alan Dooley, Nicholas White, Kerry Robinson, Kennie Robinson, Marty Spruill, Jeremy North, Joe Farlow, and Colton Diamond will serve as pallbearers. Also walking in honor behind the casket will be Michael E. White, III, and Leelyn Spruill. Zachary Dooley, Rich Odell, Colby North, CJ Spruill, and Hunter Spruill will be honorary pallbearers. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Bro. Doug Weaver and Bro. Wendell Rush presiding. The family will receive senior adult friends on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Holy Ground Baptist Church. Visitation for general public opens at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The family requests all guests wear masks and practice social distancing for all events.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Ground Baptist Academy Scholarship Fund.
For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.