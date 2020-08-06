Edna Julia King White, 78, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
The family will receive senior adult friends on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Holy Ground Baptist Church. Visitation will then open at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. for the general public. A life celebration service will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Holy Ground Baptist Church with the body being placed in state at the church at 1 p.m.
The family requests all guests wear masks and practice social distancing for all events.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
