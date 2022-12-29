Mrs. Edith Ann White McGinnis, daughter of the late Eric White and Alva Butler White, passed away December 26, 2022. She was born May 27, 1931 in Tallapoosa, GA.
Mrs. McGinnis attended Tallapoosa City School, graduating as Valedictorian from Tallapoosa High School in 1948. She then attended West Georgia College and later taught at Buncombe Elementary School.
She was united in matrimony to William A. McGinnis on December 9, 1949, and happily married for 49 years until his passing on September 27, 1998. This union was blessed with four fine children. She was a wonderful wife and mother, and loved being a homemaker, which was clearly evidenced in her superior sewing, cooking, gardening, craft, and family management skills.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marilyn White Brown.
Mrs. McGinnis is survived by her four children, Michael W. McGinnis (Pam), of Tallapoosa, Carolyn McGinnis Albright (Jerry), of Tallapoosa, Elizabeth McGinnis Cox (Ray), of Murrells Inlet, SC, and Melissa McGinnis, of Tallapoosa; grandchildren, Bryon McGinnis, of Tallapoosa, Brad McGinnis (Heather), of Whitesburg, GA, Kurt McGinnis, of Tallapoosa, Vanessa Davis (Zeb Coleman), of Buchanan, Ryan Cox (Blair), of Calypso, NC, and Laura Cox Caddell, of Concord, NC; great grandchildren, Brianna McGinnis, Colin McGinnis, Cadence McGinnis, Hadley McGinnis, Elliott Cox, Laney Cox, and Mia Caddell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be held Friday, December 30, 2022 at 2:00PM at Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Tommy Allen officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 12:00 to 1:30PM. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Bryon McGinnis, Brad McGinnis, Kurt McGinnis, Colin McGinnis, Ryan Cox, and Zeb Coleman.
The family of Mrs. McGinnis wishes to extend a sincere thanks to her treating physicians, Kelly Assisted Living in Buchanan, GA, Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton, GA, Cedar Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation in Cedartown, GA, and Willowbrook Hospice Group.
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
