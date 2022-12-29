Mrs. Edith Ann White McGinnis, daughter of the late Eric White and Alva Butler White, passed away December 26, 2022. She was born May 27, 1931 in Tallapoosa, GA.

Mrs. McGinnis attended Tallapoosa City School, graduating as Valedictorian from Tallapoosa High School in 1948. She then attended West Georgia College and later taught at Buncombe Elementary School.

Service information

Dec 30
Visitation
Friday, December 30, 2022
12:00PM-1:30PM
Miller Funeral Home
41 West Mill Street
Tallapoosa, GA 30176
Dec 30
Graveside
Friday, December 30, 2022
2:00PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
1151 Poplar Springs Church Road
Buchanan, GA 30113
