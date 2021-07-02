Eddie Morris Phillips, 61, of Old Newnan Road, Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
Eddie was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Aug. 22, 1959, the son of Evelyn Morris Phillips and the late Charles Wayne Phillips. He owned and operated Eddie’s Restorations Mechanical and Body Shop. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Union Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter, Wendy Brown (Keith Johnson); mother, Evelyn Phillips; three grandchildren, Clayton Phillips, Rebecca Phillips, B.J. Brown; brother, Leslie Phillips; sister, Gena (Tim) Wood; niece, Hope Dean; nephew, Ty (Tiffany) Wood; and great-nephew, Daniel Buchanan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Phillips; paternal grandparents, Verner and Millie Phillips; and maternal grandparents, Claude and Hester Morris.
A private family memorial service was held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, with Daniel Buchanan presenting the Eulogy.
According to his wishes his body will be cremated.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
