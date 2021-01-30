Mr. Ed Stanley, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. He was 73.
Mr. Stanley was born in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on Dec. 11, 1946, to the late Leslie Bell Stanley and Doris Stanley. He was retired from the U.S. Army after serving from 1974 until 1995 and then retired from Southwire. He was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Honey Stanley; his son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Jenelle Etheridge; his daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Jimm Strickland; his sister and brother-in-law, Sherry and Richard Burke; and a number of grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Jamie Beam and Bro. Tony Grizzard will officiate. Pallbearers will be Scott Etheridge, Kory Etheridge, Kollin Etheridge, Shannon Etheridge, Chris Cross, and Joe Abbott. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Walker, Tony Grizzard, Steve King, and Mr. Stanley’s Sunday School Class at Antioch Baptist Church. Interment will follow the services.
Prior to the services on Saturday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 p.m. till 1:40 p.m.
Due to the current health situation, we ask that those attending the service to please consider wearing a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to do so can make contributions in Mr. Stanley’s memory to the Antioch Youth Camp (c/o Antioch Baptist Church, 31 Antioch Church Road, Carrollton, Georgia 30117).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rain
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.