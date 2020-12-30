Edward Lloyd “Ed” Aycock, 97, of Jefferson, North Carolina, died Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice & Palliative Care in Lenoir, North Carolina.
A native and longtime resident of Carrollton, Georgia, he was the son of Thomas J. “Jack” and Emma Lee Kytle Aycock, who were lifelong residents of Carrollton. He was raised in the Dixie Street family home with two brothers who preceded him in death: Thomas J. “Jack” Aycock Jr. and Joseph C. ”Joe” Aycock.
Ed attained the rank of Eagle Scout while attending school in Carrollton. He graduated from Carrollton High and attended West Georgia College before enlisting in the U.S. Army during World War II, where he served in campaigns in Northern France, the Rhineland, and Central Europe. After the war, he received an honorable discharge.
Ed attended the University of Georgia, Atlanta Division, graduating with a degree in business administration. He was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.
He operated a retail business in Newnan, Georgia, and a gift shop after moving to Orlando, Florida. Afterward, he served with the U.S. Postal Service in Maitland, Florida, retiring after 20 years of service in 1986.
Survivors include four children, Susan Webb and husband Jerry of Bethlehem, Georgia, Becky Million and husband Ron of Boone, North Carolina, Edward L. “Ted” Aycock Jr. and wife Dianna of Vancouver, Washington, and Thomas H. “Tom” Aycock and wife Melanie of Homestead, Florida; nine grandchildren, Kim Baskerville and husband Dan of Decatur, Georgia, Diana LaBarbera and husband Dominic of Statham, Georgia, Lee Million and wife Marissa of Deep Gap, North Carolina, Isaac Million and fiancée Brittany Bingham of Belmont, North Carolina; Denny Shover, Diane Shover, and Kerry Seifert, all of Vancouver, Washington, Thomas H. Aycock Jr. of Blountstown, Florida, and Austin Aycock of Tallahassee, Florida; nine great-grandchildren, Bryce and Owen Correll, Jake Baskerville, Peyton and Brody Million, Kyle and Kierstyn Briggs, Daniel Martin, and Lexi Price; one great-great-grandchild, Savannah Briggs; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at a future date. The family requests no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607, or Boy Scout Troop 100, c/o Dennis Winebarger, P.O. Box 508, Boone, N.C. 28607. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at 811 Chestnut Knob Road, Boone, N.C. 28607.
Online condolences may be sent to the Aycock Family at www.hamptonfuneralservi
cenc.com. Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.
