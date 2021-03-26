Earnest “Roscoe” Lumpkin, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
Celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Hillside Baptist Church, 3176 Tyus Carrollton Road in Carrollton. Viewing will be on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family receiving
friends from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
