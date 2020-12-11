Earlene Strickland , 79, of Carrollton died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020.
Funeral services and viewing will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. The viewing will be 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and the service will be at 3 p.m. Interment will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, Carrollton.
For the safety of the family and others the family requests that everyone wear a mask for the viewing and the service.
