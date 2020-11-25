Earl Tyre Sr.

Mr. Earl Royce Tyre Sr., 88, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Tanner Medical Center.
Mr. Tyre was born in Phil Campbell, Alabama, on Oct. 17, 1932.
He grew up in Tallapoosa, Haralson County, Georgia, the son of the late Roy and Myrtle Holcombe Tyra. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and was retired from the insurance and automobile industry. Mr. Tyre was a longtime member of Roopville Road Baptist Church. During his retirement, he enjoyed participating in church activities, feeding and watching wildlife, and traveling with senior adult groups.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Fred Purcell, of Douglasville, Georgia; son, Earl Tyre Jr., of Buford, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Diane Tyra, of Buchanan, Georgia, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of over 45 years, Patricia Walker Tyre; second wife, Elizabeth Tyre; brother, Jimmy Tyra; sisters, Jean Turner and Sue Connor.
Funeral service will be on Friday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Dr. Stephen Peeples officiating. Music will be by Bryant Turner. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until service time.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required for anyone who wishes to attend the visitation or service. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household. A livestream of the service will be on Almon Funeral Home and Chapel Facebook page.
Interment will be in Roopville Road Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Alton Stamey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roopville Road Baptist Church, Salvation Army or American Heart Association.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
