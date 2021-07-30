Earl Bonner

Mr. William Earl Bonner, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Mr. Bonner was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on June 20, 1942, the son of the late John Herschel Bonner and Gussie Eidson Bonner.

He served in the National Guard.

Mr. Bonner retired from the Georgia Forestry Commission where he served as a forest ranger for 36 years. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist

Church.

Survivors include his wife, Dianne Bonner; daughter

and son-in-law,

Sherri and Kevin Hildebrand; stepson, Kenny Ray Robinson; grandchildren, Wade (Stephanie) Hildebrand, Jake Hildebrand, Seth Hagan (Hailey) Robinson, Alyssa English; four great-grandchildren and one on the

way.

Besides his

parents he was preceded in death

by a stepson,

Charles Wesley Robinson and a brother, H.L.

Bonner.

Funeral service

will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at

noon at Shady

Grove Baptist

Church with the

Rev. Jerome

Mitchell and the Rev. Mike Harris officiating.

The family will receive friends

at Shady Grove Baptist Church

on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

Pallbearers will

be Wade Hildebrand, Jake Hildebrand,

Seth Robinson,

Billy Goolsby, Steve Muse and Mark Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be the Andrew Sunday School Class, Shady Grove Supper Club, Carroll County Firemen and the Georgia Forestry Commission.

Interment will

be in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Messages of condolences may

be expressed to

the family online at www.almonfuneral

home.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

