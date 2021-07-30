Mr. William Earl Bonner, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Mr. Bonner was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on June 20, 1942, the son of the late John Herschel Bonner and Gussie Eidson Bonner.
He served in the National Guard.
Mr. Bonner retired from the Georgia Forestry Commission where he served as a forest ranger for 36 years. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist
Church.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Bonner; daughter
and son-in-law,
Sherri and Kevin Hildebrand; stepson, Kenny Ray Robinson; grandchildren, Wade (Stephanie) Hildebrand, Jake Hildebrand, Seth Hagan (Hailey) Robinson, Alyssa English; four great-grandchildren and one on the
way.
Besides his
parents he was preceded in death
by a stepson,
Charles Wesley Robinson and a brother, H.L.
Bonner.
Funeral service
will be on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at
noon at Shady
Grove Baptist
Church with the
Rev. Jerome
Mitchell and the Rev. Mike Harris officiating.
The family will receive friends
at Shady Grove Baptist Church
on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service hour.
Pallbearers will
be Wade Hildebrand, Jake Hildebrand,
Seth Robinson,
Billy Goolsby, Steve Muse and Mark Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be the Andrew Sunday School Class, Shady Grove Supper Club, Carroll County Firemen and the Georgia Forestry Commission.
Interment will
be in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may
be expressed to
the family online at www.almonfuneral
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.