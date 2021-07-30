Mr. William Earl Bonner, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
Mr. Bonner was born in Carroll County, Georgia on June 20, 1942, the son of the late John Herschel Bonner and Gussie Eidson Bonner. He served in the National Guard. Mr. Bonner retired from the Georgia Forestry Commission where he served as a forest ranger for 36 years. He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Dianne Bonner; daughter and son-in-law, Sherri and Kevin Hildebrand; stepson, Kenny Ray Robinson; grandchildren, Wade (Stephanie) Hildebrand, Jake Hildebrand, Seth Hagan (Hailey) Robinson, Alyssa English, Lauren Robinson; four great-grandchildren and one on the way. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Charles Wesley Robinson and a brother, H.L. Bonner.
Funeral service will be Saturday, July 31, 2021, at noon at Shady Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jerome Mitchell and the Rev. Mike Harris officiating.
The family will receive friends at Shady Grove Baptist Church Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service hour.
Pallbearers will be Wade Hildebrand, Jake Hildebrand, Seth Robinson, Billy Goolsby, Steve Muse and Mark Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be the Andrew Sunday School Class, Shady Grove Supper Club, Carroll County Firemen and the Georgia Forestry Commission.
Interment will be in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
