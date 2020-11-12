Mr. Terry Dywayne Swanger, 60, of Ninety Six, South Caroina, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of Eugene and Gurline Ivey Swanger.
Dywayne was employed by Gregory Electric and served in the U.S. Army as an infantry paratrooper. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed any opportunity to hunt or fish.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Swanger and his wife, Charlene Floyd.
Dywayne is survived by his parents of Carrollton; children, DeDi Goss (Cody), of Flintstone, Georgia, Terri Peck, of Alabama, Danielle Floyd, of Bradley, South Carolina, and Austin Riser (Rachel) of Lexington, South Carolina; sisters, Gwynn Lea and Dawn Robinson (Joe), both of Carrollton; brother, Geary Swanger (Anita) of Bowdon, Georgia; grandchildren, Zoey, Piper, Laurel and Rachel Claire Goss and Emmett Riser; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood, South Carolina, with Dr. Cody Goss officiating. The service was livestreamed and can be viewed by visiting www.harleyfuneral
home.com, where messages may also be left for the family.
Burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Muscadine Memory Gardens, Muscadine, Alabama. Honorary escort will be “Papa Gene” Noffko, Bennie Leopard, Chris Swanger, Buddy Cockrell and Chris Floyd.
Harley Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenwood, South Carolina, and Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia, are both assisting the family.
Sympathies may also be shared at www.miller-funeral
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, GA.
