Funeral services for Dwight Brown, 72, of Wedowee will be held on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church with Bro. Donald Spradlin officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Benefield Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
The family received friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021. Mr. Brown will lie in state at the church from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday before services begin.
Mr. Brown passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Tanner-East Alabama Medical Center in Wedowee.
Survivors include his wife, Rebecca Brown, of Wedowee; two sons, Daryl Brown, and Robby Brown (Michele), both of Wedowee; his father, Clifford Brown, of Wedowee; four grandchildren, Blain Brown, Colton Brown, Lisa Brown and Tyler Brown; and one great-grandchild, Peyton Hudson.
Pallbearers will be Donald Wayne Johnson, Randall Johnson, Gary Wright, Aaron Alexander, Cliff Yarbrough, and Shane Long.
A Randolph County native, Mr. Brown was born on May 22, 1949, the son of Clifford and Mary Frances Brown. He was a self-employed logger, owning Brown’s Logging, and enjoyed cattle farming, hunting and fishing.
Mr. Brown was preceded in death by his mother, and two sisters, Patricia Caldwell and Yvetta Hilliard.
