Dudley Robinson

Mr. Dudley Vernon Robinson Sr., 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020.
Mr. Robinson was born in Chicago, Illinois, on July 6, 1946, the son of the late Christopher Robinson and Annie Mae McClendon Robinson.
He was raised by his grandmother, aunt and uncle. Mr. Robinson served in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam and he transitioned to chaplain after returning stateside. Dudley and Cheryl married June 3, 2005, in Omaha, Nebraska, by Pastor Stacy Hunter after meeting at the VA hospital. They moved to Carrollton in 2009, and attended Livingston Church with Pastor Ricky Knight, Mrs. Lori Knight and mother missionary, Myrtle Knight. Mrs. Lori made cleric robes for Mr. Robinson. Dudley and Cheryl Robinson currently attended North Point Baptist Church where they have remained faithful and as active as possible serving the Lord.
He enjoyed volunteering at the Carroll County Soup Kitchen, the T.H.S. shelter during food giveaways and was a member of the American Legion Post #143. Service, giving to others and love of all God’s children are their living legacy.
Survivors include his wife, Cheryl Robinson; son, Jason Robinson; daughters, Barbara Beauford, Lesley Donelson, and their families.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Dale Robinson; and brother, Ronnie Robinson.
Funeral service will be held at North Point Baptist Church on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Lee Wimberly officiating. American Legion Post #143 will provide military honors.
The family will receive friends at North Point Baptist Church from 1 p.m. until the service time.
Interment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
