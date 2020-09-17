Dudley McDonald

Dudley A. McDonald entered the gates of Heaven on Sept. 15, 2020.
Dudley was a loving, yet humorous husband, father and papaw for many years. He was well loved by all those he touched throughout his 82 years that the world was blessed to know him.
Dudley was born May 31, 1938, to Leuty McDonald and Dorothy Lauderdale Ledford. He married the love of his life, Edith Estelle McDonald, on Dec. 15,1954. Together they had two children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, with another one due in November.
He retired as a machinist after 26 years with the Southwire Company and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family and especially loved sharing his love for fishing and hunting.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, and two brothers. His legacy lies in his children, Geeldah (Jill) Dewberry of Roopville and Shane McDonald of Carrollton; grandchildren, Brittany (John) Brown, Calli (Lee) Moore, Morgan (Nicholas) Weaver, Averi McDonald, and Zeke McDonald; and great-grandchildren Stella, Lola, Asa, and soon to be Luna Claire.
Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at 4 p.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens with Rev. Jerry Plaster and Rev. Brady West officiating. Donnie Muse will render the music. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.