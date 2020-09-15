Dudley A. McDonald died Sept. 15, 2020.
Graveside services will be conducted Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 4 p.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com
Updated: September 16, 2020 @ 2:37 am
