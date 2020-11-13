Dr. Willie T. Smith Jr., age 83, of Carrollton, will have his Celebration of Life service on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Westside Cemetery, Carrollton. Viewing will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Dr. Smith was born on March 20, 1937, in Carroll County, Georgia to the late Willie T. Smith, Sr. and Velma Smith. He departed this earthly life on Nov. 12, 2020.
Dr. Smith was baptized in Jesus’ name in the late 1950s by the late Bishop D. Braziel. He received the Holy Ghost. While at Bethlehem Temple in Rome, Georgia, he received teaching from the great early pioneer of the Pentecostal Apostolic Movements. He was the founder and pastor of Bethlehem Temple in Carrollton.
Dr. Smith was well educated. He graduated from Cedar Hill High School. He received several diplomas: Battey State Institution of Nursing; Coosa Valley Technical School in Electrical, Heating & Air Conditioning; Atlanta Area Tech in Armed Security. He received a BA from West Georgia College. He went on to study abroad in Ammon Jordan and Israel. He received a bachelor’s degree from Covington Theological Seminary & Bible College. He later earned a Master’s Degree in Theology. He obtained his Doctor of Ministry on Aug. 12, 1994.
Dr. Smith was a true servant of God. He was the President and Founder of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the Apostolic Faith, Inc.; Founder of the Carroll County Infant Mortality Council, Inc.; Organizer of the Polk Chapter #37 of Disabled American Veterans; was appointed by the mayor to CAFI Board; was Vice Chairman of Carroll County DFACS; a member of the Superintendent’s Special Advisory Committee on Race Relations; member of the board for Carroll County Soup Kitchen; just to name a few of his many services in the community.
Dr. Smith will forever hold a place in the community that he served. His memories shall forever be cherished by his wife, Annie Smith, and their four children.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL ATTENDEES FOR EACH EVENT.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0066.
