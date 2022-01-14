Douglas Davis

Douglas “Doug” Davis, 87, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 15, 1934, in Crosland. He was the son James Cheston Davis and Sally Elledge Davis.
Doug was preceded in death by his former wife, Dorothy Ann Davis; and 15 brothers and sisters.
Doug proudly served his country in the U.S. Army for 15 years, during which he served in the Korean and Vietnam wars. During his civilian career, he worked as a sales manager at Flowers Bakery for 17 years.
Doug enjoyed playing golf in his free time as well as getting together with his family.
After his retirement, at the age of 64, Doug began woodworking and the passion grew over the years. He enjoyed gardening, being with people, fixing things, bird watching, and watching his great-grandbabies play. Doug loved flea markets and waffle house. His greatest love was his family, and if you ever met him, he was sure to tell you a story or brag on one of his family members.
Doug was a proud member of Alcohol Anonymous. He was a role model within the community with 20+ years of sobriety. He impacted many lives with his story, which included his own struggles, his hardships, the ways that he pushed through, and his hope in Jesus. He loved and cherished his relationships with his Alcohol Anonymous family. They were just that to him, family.
Doug, or Granddaddy, as most of the family called him, leaves behind his children, Dawn Seabolt, Doug Davis (Theresa), Debra Staples, Danny Davis (Pam), Donna Miller (Steve).
His story also lives on in his 15 grandchildren, Josh (Olivia), Nick (Carigan), Gabrielle (Johnny), Maria (Dustin), Jana (Brett), Autumn (Andy), Amanda (Bobby), Christina (Kristoffer), Madison, Adam, Lauren (Adam), Brad (Denise), Jessica (Kyle), Wesley (Danielle), and Thad; and his 23 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind sisters-in-law, Beverly Davis, and Pat Davis; along with many nieces and nephews.
The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Midway Church with Pastor Todd Wright officiating.
The family will receive friends at the church from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The family invites friends to join them after the service for a time of fellowship in the family life center. The family would love to hear stories about Doug Davis and the impact that he had on their lives.
The burial service will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martinhightower.com.
Martin Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
