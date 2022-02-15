Dorothy Rice

Dorothy Virginia Ellis Rice, 98, died on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Bedford, Texas, following a brief illness.
Funeral services for Mrs. Rice will be held at Fort Mitchell National Veterans Cemetery next to her husband at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark.
Mrs. Rice was born on March 23, 1923, to the late Thomas Edward Ellis and Addie Homan Ellis in Chambers County, Alabama.
She had been a resident of Ashbrook Village Senior Living in Villa Rica for 11 years.
Mrs. Rice was married to the late M/Sgt. Albert Dewey Rice, of Roanoke, Alabama, for 68 years.
She lived in Scotland, Crete, Turkey, Hawaii, Alaska and Texas while her husband served in the U.S. Air Force, and took many escorted bus trips throughout the United States. They lived in Ozark for 36 years, before moving to the senior living facility in Villa Rica in 2010. While living in Ozark she was a member of the First United Methodist Church and worked with the Ozark City Board of Education for 10 years.
She loved to do jigsaw puzzles, play card games and dominoes, make latch hook rugs and travel.
She is survived by a daughter, Beverley Ann “Billie” Rucker, of Bedford, Texas; a son, Everett Ellis Rice, of Carrollton; and a sister in south Texas; and six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.