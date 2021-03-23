Dorothy “Louise” Smith, 89, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021.
She was born on June 4, 1931, in Carrollton, daughter of the late Coe Haddox Harwell and Carrie Mae Hubbard Harwell. She was a Mt. Zion High School graduate and worked for Bishop Clothing as a secretary and bookkeeper until her retirement.
Louise loved cooking for her family and enjoyed sewing for herself, her friends and sisters. She and Fred traveled extensively with her sister, Sarah and Billy Jones, during their retirement. She was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Fred Theodore Smith, brothers and sisters; James (Mamie) Harwell, Ellie (Fleming) Wiggins, Ann (Gene) McKenzie, Hazel (Ben) Gilbert, Jack (Emma) Harwell, Sybil (Chet) Wilson, Sarah (Billy) Jones, Lois (Dewell) McKenzie, Bobby Harwell, and Patsy Harwell.
Louise is survived by her children, Vickie and David Stewart, of Carrollton, and Kenneth and Celia Smith, of Bremen; grandchildren, Ryan and Sara Kelley, and Laura and Brandon Tucker; and four great-grandchildren, Kendall Anne Kelley, Grant David Kelley, Kaylee Tucker and Ella Tucker; stepgrandchildren, Zack and Adrian Stewart, and Elizabeth and Tyler Daniel; stepgreat-grandchild, Leo Stewart; and sister-in-law, Lounell Harwell.
Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Dr. Stephen Allen and the Rev. Mary Lou Grimmett officiating. Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with Pastor Keith Jones performing graveside services with David Stewart, Ryan Kelley, Kenneth Smith, Sam Harwell, Harry Harwell and Randy Jones serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Houston Cole, David Cooke, Eddie Adams, Mike Campbell, Phil McGukin, Kelvin Graham and Skip Ordway.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, from noon until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
