Dorothy Myranell Goldin, 86, of Bremen, passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
She was born on April 5, 1935, in Waco, Georgia, to the late James Leonard Golden and the late Nellie Mae Norton Golden.
Dorothy was retired with 19 years of service as an administrative professional from Atlantic Building System. Dorothy was a member of the Union Hill First Congregational Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Frank Goldin; son, Steven Allen Goldin; great-granddaughter, Brielle Sanders; son-in-law, Steven Odyle Sanders.
She is survived by her daughter, Patsy Evon Goldin Sanders Young, of Bremen; stepchildren, Jimmy Goldin, of Winder, Georgia, and Maxine and George Darnell, of Clayton; grandchildren, John and Bonnie Sanders, of Bremen, Eric and Cindy Sanders, of Waco, Russell Sanders of Bremen, seven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Jared and Destiny, Bryleigh, Bo, Cooper, Bennett and Cole; one great-great-grandchild, Kennedy Sanders; brother, M. Leon Golden of Mt. Zion.
The family received friends on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home in Bremen. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the chapel at the funeral home with Bro. Danny Hammett and Bro. Jason Owens officiating.
Interment will follow at Union Hill Church Cemetery with John Entrekin, Bobby Entrekin, Seth Entrekin, Phillip Golden, Adam Carter, Brandon Sanders and Jared Sanders, Dalton Owens serving as Pall Bearers.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
