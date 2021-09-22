Dorothy Mae Clark Eaves, 75, of Villa Rica, died on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
The family received friends from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral.
According to Mrs. Eaves wishes she will be cremated following the services.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements, 770-459-3694.
