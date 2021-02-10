Dorothy “Dot” Louise Wingo Harrison, 91, of Bremen, passed

away on Monday,

Feb. 8, 2021.

She was born on Aug. 5, 1929, in Buchanan, Georgia, the daughter of the late Homer Wingo and Ester Lena Mize Wingo.

Dot was a retired seamstress of Sewell Manufacturing Company with over

30 years of service.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death

by her husband, Melvin Eugene Harrison.

Survivors include

a sister, Dianne

and Robert Powers; and their daughters, Tambra and Tim Thompson, Kelly Crawford and

Kristina Powers,

all of Bremen;

six nieces, four nephews, seven great-nieces and seven great-nephews.

The family will receive friends

on Thursday, Feb.

11, 2021, between

the hours of 11

a.m. and 1 p.m. Services will follow

at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home

with Pastor Jason Owens officiating

and Tambra Thompson and

Kelly Powers speaking. Tim Thompson, Hogan Thompson, Roger Loveridge, Billy Pollard, Jesse

Keaton, Michael Huey, Matthew

Huey and Brentley Keaton will serve

as pallbearers.

Jaxston Keaton will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Interment will follow in Bremen

City Cemetery.

Share thoughts

and memories in

the guestbook at www.hightower

funeralhome.com.

Hightower

Funeral Home

of Bremen has

charge of the arrangements.

