Dorothy “Dot” Louise Wingo Harrison, 91, of Bremen, passed
away on Monday,
Feb. 8, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1929, in Buchanan, Georgia, the daughter of the late Homer Wingo and Ester Lena Mize Wingo.
Dot was a retired seamstress of Sewell Manufacturing Company with over
30 years of service.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death
by her husband, Melvin Eugene Harrison.
Survivors include
a sister, Dianne
and Robert Powers; and their daughters, Tambra and Tim Thompson, Kelly Crawford and
Kristina Powers,
all of Bremen;
six nieces, four nephews, seven great-nieces and seven great-nephews.
The family will receive friends
on Thursday, Feb.
11, 2021, between
the hours of 11
a.m. and 1 p.m. Services will follow
at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home
with Pastor Jason Owens officiating
and Tambra Thompson and
Kelly Powers speaking. Tim Thompson, Hogan Thompson, Roger Loveridge, Billy Pollard, Jesse
Keaton, Michael Huey, Matthew
Huey and Brentley Keaton will serve
as pallbearers.
Jaxston Keaton will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Interment will follow in Bremen
City Cemetery.
Hightower
Funeral Home
of Bremen has
charge of the arrangements.
