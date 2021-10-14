Dorothy 'Dot' Danforth

Mrs. Dorothy “Dot” Fitzgerald Thomas Danforth, 92, of Villa Rica, formerly of Vinings, Georgia, and East Cobb, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
She was born on April 6, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of the late Eugene Ray Fitzgerald and the late Nettie Bell Williams Fitzgerald.
Mrs. Dot was an associate for King Williams Realty for almost 10 years, followed by a position as a lab reporter with Georgia Power Fuel Lab for 12 years, until her retirement.
Known affectionately as “Mama Dot”, she loved her faith, family and her friends. You could always find her immersed in reading her daily newspaper.
“Mama Dot” loved “taking notes” throughout her long life. She recorded every occasion: gifts, family milestones, trip pictures and memories. She faithfully captured everything through her notes. In her early years of raising her family, she enjoyed spending time on the lake, playing a good card game, and cherishing any type of family activity.
She was a member of Wesley Chapel UMC in Marietta, and she served on various church committees throughout the years. Mrs. Dot and her first and second husbands were avid travelers, loving to travel in the United States and internationally.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Edwin Lee Thomas Sr., on April 20, 1989; and second husband, Charlie Danforth, on Dec. 14, 2015; brother and sister-in law, Bill and Virginia Fitzgerald; sister and brother-in-law, Sara and Jack Tuggle; and brother-in-law, Ed Parker.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Ed Thomas and Dana Jones Wynn, of Villa Rica, Georgia, and Brad Thomas and Anne Sowell, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; sister-in-law, Shirley Thomas Parker, of Dallas, Georgia; five grandchildren, Kyle and Lyndi Thomas, of Mableton, Georgia, Phillip Thomas, of Mableton, William Thomas, of Atlanta, Ellen and Scott McBrayer, of Villa Rica, and Jones C. Wynn, of Atlanta; and five great-grandchildren also survive.
The family will receive friends from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, from noon until 1 p.m. Funeral Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Powell officiating.
Interment will follow at 3 p.m. from Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, Georgia, with the Rev. Marcus Miller officiating.
Those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Dorothy Fitzgerald Thomas Danforth to Special Needs Cobb, 550 Kennesaw Avenue, Suite 900, Marietta, Georgia 30060.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of arrangements; 770-459-3694.
