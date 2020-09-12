Dorothy Dewberry

Dorothy Baxter Dewberry, 97, of Lithia Springs,
passed away surrounded by her family on Sept. 10, 2020.
Dorothy was
born in Bremen, Georgia, where
she later met and married her sweetheart, Richard, in 1942. After the
end of World War II, she and Richard moved to Marietta. In 1956, Richard’s job took them to Jacksonville, Florida. In 1977,
when they retired in Lithia Springs, Dorothy and
Richard joined
Mt. Harmony
Baptist Church,
where her brother, Robert “Bob”
Baxter, pastored.
Known for her
good nature and strong Christian values, Dorothy instilled these values and traits in her children and grandchildren. Her family was most important to her. She was lauded as having an engineer’s mind — able to invent a solution to any problem and often constructing instruments of her own design to make tasks easier. She
was also a very charitable woman
and crocheted
lap blankets for
local nursing
home residents.
Dorothy loved
her Mt. Harmony family and was
quite active in the church community. She especially
enjoyed singing
in the Senior Choir and going out
with the “Lunch Bunch.”
Dorothy is
preceded in death
by her husband, Richard Thomas Dewberry; and brother and sister-in-law, the
Rev. Bob and
Gloria Baxter,
and sister, Anna Louise McGukin. She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Terry (Sharon) Dewberry of Marietta, Larry (Sarah) Dewberry
of Panama City, Florida, and Randy (JoAnne) Dewberry
of Baxley; grandchildren, Deborah Susan Dewberry,
James Benjamin Dewberry, Joseph Daniel Dewberry, Timothy Franklin Dewberry, Julie
Ann Cummings, Richard Randall Dewberry, Jr.,
and James
Thomas Dewberry; great-grandchildren, Allison Nicole Dewberry, Miles Daniel Cummings, Juliana Sarah Dewberry, Audrey Mitsuko Cummings, James Franklin Dewberry, and
Caleb Joseph Cummings; and brother-in-law, Olin McGukin.
A graveside
service for immediate family only will
be held at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens with Dr. Randal Whitten officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made
to Mt. Harmony Baptist Church,
581 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton, GA 30126.
