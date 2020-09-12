Dorothy Dewberry

Dorothy Baxter Dewberry, 97, of Lithia Springs,

passed away surrounded by her family on Sept. 10, 2020.

Dorothy was

born in Bremen, Georgia, where

she later met and married her sweetheart, Richard, in 1942. After the

end of World War II, she and Richard moved to Marietta. In 1956, Richard’s job took them to Jacksonville, Florida. In 1977,

when they retired in Lithia Springs, Dorothy and

Richard joined

Mt. Harmony

Baptist Church,

where her brother, Robert “Bob”

Baxter, pastored.

Known for her

good nature and strong Christian values, Dorothy instilled these values and traits in her children and grandchildren. Her family was most important to her. She was lauded as having an engineer’s mind — able to invent a solution to any problem and often constructing instruments of her own design to make tasks easier. She

was also a very charitable woman

and crocheted

lap blankets for

local nursing

home residents.

Dorothy loved

her Mt. Harmony family and was

quite active in the church community. She especially

enjoyed singing

in the Senior Choir and going out

with the “Lunch Bunch.”

Dorothy is

preceded in death

by her husband, Richard Thomas Dewberry; and brother and sister-in-law, the

Rev. Bob and

Gloria Baxter,

and sister, Anna Louise McGukin. She is survived by her sons and their spouses, Terry (Sharon) Dewberry of Marietta, Larry (Sarah) Dewberry

of Panama City, Florida, and Randy (JoAnne) Dewberry

of Baxley; grandchildren, Deborah Susan Dewberry,

James Benjamin Dewberry, Joseph Daniel Dewberry, Timothy Franklin Dewberry, Julie

Ann Cummings, Richard Randall Dewberry, Jr.,

and James

Thomas Dewberry; great-grandchildren, Allison Nicole Dewberry, Miles Daniel Cummings, Juliana Sarah Dewberry, Audrey Mitsuko Cummings, James Franklin Dewberry, and

Caleb Joseph Cummings; and brother-in-law, Olin McGukin.

A graveside

service for immediate family only will

be held at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens with Dr. Randal Whitten officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made

to Mt. Harmony Baptist Church,

581 Veterans Memorial Highway SE, Mableton, GA 30126.