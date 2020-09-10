Dorothy Jean Owensby Cousin, 70, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, died on Sept. 4, 2020.
Celebration of life service will be on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Mt. Newly Baptist Church, 4360 Stone Mountain Street in Tallapoosa, 30176. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
