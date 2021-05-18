Dorothy Malor Cheatham, 84, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Memorial service will be conducted on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Pray’s Mill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
