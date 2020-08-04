Dorothy Mae Bonner, 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on July 31, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Church Without Walls, 555 Chaucer Lane in Carrollton.
Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
