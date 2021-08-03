Mrs. Doris Edna Campbell Oller, 85, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
She was born July 14, 1936, in Rochester, Illinois, the daughter of the late Mr. Cecil Campbell and the late Mrs. Ora Miller Campbell.
Mrs. Oller loved her family very much and they were the most important. She loved sewing, quilting, and yard work. Mrs. Oller was a member of First Baptist Church Temple.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Guy Virgil Oller; sons, Charles Eric Campbell, Brian Gregory Millwood; brothers, Lester Campbell, Ronald Larry Campbell, Richard Campbell, Leo Campbell; sister, Ruth Wallsmith.
Mrs. Oller is survived by her children, Gary Campbell, of Illinois, Brenda Harper, of Temple, Georgia, John and Anne Campbell, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, Karen and Kenneth Sorrells, of Winston, Georgia; sisters and brother-in-law, Cecile and Buck Rizzley, of Illinois, Frances Moore, of Illinois, Helen Booze, of Illinois, Polly Thomas, of Illinois; brothers and sister-in-law, Robert Campbell, of Illinois, Carl and Bonnie Campbell, of Illinois; four grandchildren, Harmonie and David McMahan, of Carrollton, Georgia, Kelly Sorrells, of Winston, Krista Sorrells, of Winston, Katie Sorrells of Villa Rica, Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Jenny McMahan and Anna McMahan of Carrollton.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, from 5 until 7 p.m. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 10 a.m. from Meadowbrook Memory Gardens with Bro. Mike Halstead officiating. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Memory Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
