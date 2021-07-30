Doris Ann McMillan, 70, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) at: secure.aspca.org.
To send condolences to the family, visit www.jcollinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
