Doris F. Camp Brown, 96, of Winston, Georgia passed away Oct. 18, 2021.
She was born Oct.
9, 1925, in Carroll County, Georgia, daughter of the late Otis Lumsden and the late Essie Horsley Lumsden. She worked as a nurse at Garden Terrace Nursing Home for more than 27 years. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and canning.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, the Rev. N.K. Camp; her second husband, J.T. Brown; her sons, Stanley Camp, Ronald Camp, and Donald Camp; grandson, George Camp; six sisters and one brother. She is survived by her nine grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at 5 p.m. at Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with the Rev. Mark Rice officiating. Interment will follow in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in Douglas County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the hour of service.
