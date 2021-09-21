Doris Butler

On sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, Doris Yvonne Gulledge Butler gained her angel wings and went home to be with Jesus.
She was greeted by her husband, Charles “Bud” Butler; her son Chuck Butler, two grandsons, Eric, and Shane Butler; her mother and father, Edna, and Lowell Gulledge; and several other loved ones
who had gone before her.
She is survived by two daughters, Debby (Craig) Crook, and Penny Crook; two grandchildren, Courtney Crook, and Stuart (Brianna) Crook; one sister, Tunya Gulledge Johnson; and several nieces and cousins.
Yvonne was a housewife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed caring for people. She loved to read enjoyed her Bible and was a member of Grace Covenant Church.
She was a great singer and enjoyed singing with family and friends. She loved working with Children’s Church and Vacation Bible School with her dear friend Janelle Couch.
Letting go is never easy but knowing where they are going gives us peace. Now Mama is teaching Angels how to sing.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at J. Collins Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Carol Couch officiating. Musical selections will be provided by the Rev. Carol Couch.
Interment will follow in the Melrose Hill Memorial Park.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jcollinsfuneral
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
