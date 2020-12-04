Doris Hollers

Beasley, 97, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020.

A graveside

service will be

held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020,

at Rosehaven Cemetery in Douglasville, Georgia.

