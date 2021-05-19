Mrs. Doris Lonnell Parrish Armstrong, 85, of Bremen, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1935, in Geneva, Alabama, the daughter of the late Mr. Dewey E. Parrish and the late Mrs. Desser Lee McCall Parrish.
She loved her family, she was strong in her beliefs, and worked very hard as a homemaker.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Gerald Armstrong; children, Shelby Jeter, Cathy Hardin, and Carol Cason; brothers, Curtis Parrish, and James Parrish; sisters, Vela Watson, Myrtis Stinson, Mary Burditt, and Christine Daughtry; grandchildren, Michelle Butler and Steve Clark, Lydia Allen, Samuel Allen; and one great-grandchild, Christopher Elliott.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Mike Parkey, of McKee, Kentucky, Cindy and Dan Allen, of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Stacie Harris, Stephanie Elliott, James Hardin, Shawn Butler, Deborah Cason, Kysha Holcombe, Robert Cason, Sarah Sensing, Hannah Hardin, Nathan Hardin, Madeline Allen and Allison Allen; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Jonathan Hannah and Sandra Armstrong officiating. Interment will follow in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica with the Rev. Hurchell Armstrong providing opening prayer.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica in charge of arrangements, 770-459-3694.
