Donte Plant, 20, of Atlanta, Georgia, died on July 10, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 1 p.m. at The Good Church, 2100 Abner Place in Atlanta. Interment will follow in Monte Vista Biblical Gardens Cemetery in Atlanta. Viewing will
be on Friday, July
23, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Good Church.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
