Donny D. Gibbs Sr., 74, of Muscadine, Alabama, passed away at his home on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Mr. Gibbs had been battling colon cancer.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church in Ranburne, Alabama, with his son, the Rev. Donny D. Gibbs Jr., and the Rev. Jerome Whaley officiating. Burial will follow at Cleburne Memory Gardens.
Donny was born in Bowdon, Georgia, to Lewis and Flossie Gibbs on Feb. 21, 1946. He was married to the love of his life, Melody Waits, for the past 30 years.
Donny owned and operated his personal farm raising cattle and producing hay these last number of years. He previously owned chicken houses and raised pigs for market.
Mr. Gibbs was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Flossie Gibbs, and his brother, Jack Gibbs.
He is survived by his wife, Melody Waits Gibbs, his daughter, Amy Gibbs Johnson (David); and his son, Donny D. Gibbs Jr., (Nancy); his four grandchildren, Rebecca Johnson Ratliff (Ryan), Holley Gibbs Hayes (Blake), Andrew Johnson, and Pierce Johnson; and two great-grandchildren, Samantha Jane Ratliff and William Zane Ratliff. He is also survived by his siblings, Clarice Gibbs McIntyre, Nellie Gibbs Garrison, Jimmy Gibbs, Kenneth Gibbs, Danny Gibbs (his twin brother), and Scotty Gibbs.
Donny valued hard work and his family all of his life. He especially enjoyed spending time cheering on his grandchildren in all their endeavors.
He loved watching westerns, playing rook, barbecuing
with family and friends, and listening to Dolly Parton. The greatest decision he ever made was to receive Christ as his Lord and Savior on Dec. 21, 2020.
Due to the current health situation with COVID-19, we kindly ask that those attending the visitation and service to consider wearing a mask and to continue to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuner
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
