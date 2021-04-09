Mr. Donnie Shackelford, 69, of Temple, Georgia, died on April 7, 2021.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday April 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 563 Old Bremen Road, Carrollton, Georgia. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be Sunday April 11, 2021, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Carrollton Chapel.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel; 770-836-0066.
