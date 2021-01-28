Donnie Lee Faulkner, 68, of Wedowee, Alabama, passed away on Jan. 26, 2021, in a local healthcare facility.
He was born on Nov. 6, 1952, in Newnan, Georgia, the son of the late Barney Faulkner and Mildred Shirey Faulkner.
Donnie was a pipe fitter employed with Local Union #72. He was a member of Indian Creek Baptist Church and attended Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Houdeshel, and a sister-in-law, Lesia Robinson.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Robinson Faulkner, of Wedowee; sisters, Sue Williams, of Carrollton, Ann Faulkner, of Bowdon, and Pam and Wayne Brown, of Roopville; brothers-in-law, Robert and Mary Robinson, of Waco and Tommy Robinson, of Meansville, Georgia.
Donnie loved all of his nieces and nephews dearly.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 11 am. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in Hightower’s Chapel with Mr. Tom Howard, Elder Tommy Patterson and Elder Mark Haynes officiating. Clint Robinson, Jason Williams, Lee Williams, Jay Brown, Kevin Brown and Daulton Spruill will serve as pallbearers. Jeremy Robinson, Cole Norred and Tommy Holland will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
