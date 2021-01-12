Mrs. Donna Jean Renfro Morris, 74, of Pell City, Alabama, died on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
The family will
receive friends on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, between the hours of noon and 3 p.m. from Fellowship Baptist Church. Service
will follow at 3 p.m.
with Bro. Kevin
Owens, Bro. Eddie Davidson and Bro.
Colt Deems officiating.
Interment will follow in Fellowship Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Fellowship Church General Fund, C/O Brother Jimmy Hunt, Clerk, 1330 Rockmart Road, Buchanan, GA 30113.
