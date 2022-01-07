Donna Jean Black Harrison, 74, of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Tanner Medcial Center in Carrollton.
Donna was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 29, 1947, the daughter of the late Byron Black and Dorothy Carr Black.
She loved taking care of her home and especially enjoyed her time spent with her “grands” and “greats”. Donna was Baptist by faith.
She is survived by her sons, David Harrison, Alvin “Deke” (Deborah) Harrison, of Temple; sister, Gail Angel, of Calhoun, Georgia; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Vickey Fordham Mantooth; son, Paul Harrison; and sister, Carol McMichen.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, from Concord Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Joey Dedman officiating. David Turner will provide the music.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
