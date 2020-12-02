Ms. Donna Lee Ford, 56, of Tallapoosa, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 10, 1964, in East Point, Georgia, to Melbert Ray and Georgia Keown Ford.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Georgia Keown Ford, and brother, Melbert Ray Ford Jr.
She is survived by her father, Melbert R. Ford, and brother, Scott Ford, both of Tallapoosa.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Miller Funeral Home Dogwood Chapel with Dr. Mason Bush and the Rev. Curtis Pixler officiating. Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Deacons of Providence Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
Her family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from noon to 2 p.m.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, we are now requiring that all visitors wear a mask inside.
We will be monitoring how many people are in the visitation area at a time and we kindly ask for your assistance by rotating with others in and out of the building.
Sympathies may be sent to the family at www.miller-funeral
Miller Funeral Home, Tallapoosa, Georgia.
