Mrs. Donna DeFulvio (Beaver), 58, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.
Donna was born in East Stroudsbury, Pennsylvania, on May 1, 1962.
Donna was married to Tony DeFulvio Sr., on Aug. 21, 2010. They were married for 10 years and were together for 25 wonderful years. She was the mother of two, while he was the father of five. The two families became one big family.
She was the best mother in the world to all seven of her children.
She was an amazing wife and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who called her Nana or Granny Donna.
She shared a love with her husband like no other love ever seen before.
They truly created one amazing love story and family. Tony will miss his loving wife Donna, “Petey Peterson,” as he called her.
Donna and her sister Lesley, whom she called “sister” were best friends and shared a special bond. She enjoyed her niece, Nessa Mae and her nephew, Kurtie.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, Lester (PeeWee) Beaver; her mother, Dolores Beaver; her brother, Jayson Beaver.
Donna is survived by her loving husband, Tony DeFulvio Sr., of Carrolton; her sisters, Lesley Beaver and Desiree Robson, of Pennsylvania; her children, Sarah Miller of Bremen, Georgia, Christopher “Matthew Miller” (Cursti) of Plant City, Florida, Christina (Brian Hannah) DeFulvio of Douglasville, Georgia, Tonya (Robert) Brewer of Carrollton, Joshua Firlotte of Middleburg, Florida, Tony (Suzanne) DeFulvio Jr. of Dade City, Florida, Heather Beverly of Marietta, Georgia; her grandchildren, Avey, Alyssa, Cody, Katelyn “Sister”, Brittany, Christopher “Bubba”, Ethen, Gillian, Shelby, Trevor, Graeson, Ariana, Abigail, Tony III, Nicolas, Brittney, Deniesha, Jalyn, Burman; her great-grandchildren, Kolton, Conner, Huxley, Aylina, Edward “EJ”; her niece, Vanessa;and her nephew, Kurtis.
We all love and will miss her and look forward to seeing her again.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tanner Hospice Care, 119 Ambulance Dr, Ste 200-b, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.