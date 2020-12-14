Donald Franklin Sewell, 88, of Villa Rica, Georgia died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.
The family will receive friends at J Collins Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Villa Rica on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, if you choose to attend the visitation and funeral service, we ask that you please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your home and a mask will be required.
