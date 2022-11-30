Donald Robinson

Mr. Donald Leon Robinson, age 92 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on November 23, 2022.
He was born in Carrollton, Georgia on November 12, 1930, son of the late John Edward Robinson and Ella Faye Adams Robinson Stamps.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mr. Donald Leon Robinson, age 92 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on November 23, 2022.
He was born in Carrollton, Georgia on November 12, 1930, son of the late John Edward Robinson and Ella Faye Adams Robinson Stamps.
Mr. Robinson was a member of the 1947 class of Carrollton High School. He attended Georgia Tech and was also a graduate of the University of Chicago receiving a Master’s degree in Business. Post education, Donald served as Director of Quality Control for Armour & Company for 32 years. While in this position he worked in many states across the mid-west. Additionally, Mr. Robinson served as the Vice-President of Gwalteny Meat Packing in Smithfield, Virginia and then worked as the Vice-President of Lundy Meat Packing in Clinton, North Carolina.
Upon his retirement from the meat packing industry Mr. Robinson and his wife Mary returned to their hometown of Carrollton, Georgia. They purchased land in the county and raised cows and goats for many years where he earned the nickname “Goatman Robinson”. Mr. Robinson owned and operated the Coast-to-Coast hardware store on the Carrollton square where he assembled bikes, go carts, and lawnmowers and became known as the guy who could fix 2 cycle engines.
Don and Mary Robinson were active members of the Midway Macedonia Baptist Church in Carrollton.
They loved traveling and visited every state as well as made trips abroad including the Holy Land, Europe, and Egypt.
The family is eternally grateful to the wonderful staff at The Bridge at Garden Plaza in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Many of the staff that helped us move mother and daddy in, are still there and have faithfully supported our entire family through the years. The care that Mary and Don both received there was filled with love and kindness for over 5 years. Additionally, the family is thankful for the high quality of care their father received from Inspire Hospice in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Their care was compassionate and knowledgeable, and we are grateful that they helped Mr. Robinson pass peacefully and with dignity.
He is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Roseanna R. Norman of Scottsdale, Arizona, Sharon R. Dickes (Raymond) of Wickenburg, Arizona, Judith Leith R. Morrison (Keith) of Lawrenceville Georgia; grandchildren Rachel (Chris) Taylor of Perth, Australia, Amanda Dickes of Portland, Maine, Ray Dickes, III of Peoria, Arizona, Airman First Class Nicholas (KatieGrace) Morrison of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Robinson Morrison of Lawrenceville, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Nathan Taylor, Maddie Taylor of Perth Australia; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Miles Robinson and son-in-law, Michael Norman.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home with a funeral service following at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Powell officiating.
Pallbearers will be Keith Morrison, Robinson Morrison, David Craig, Joe Craig, Tim Miles and Jim Miles. Honorary pallbearer will be Grady Miles.
Interment will be in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
Flowers are accepted or you may make a memorial donation to Alzheimer’s Group of Carroll County, Inc., PO Box 1273, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.