Donald Robert Baxter, 79, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 18, 1942 in Carrollton, son of the late Horace Baxter and Irene Henry Baxter. Mr. Baxter had an unconditional love for his family, always taking care of them and giving his boys a good work ethic.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Lynda Wright Baxter.
Survivors include his sons; Robert Lyndon Baxter of Villa Rica, Matthew Wade Baxter of Chattanooga, Tenn., Timothy Aubrey Baxter (Suzi) of Marietta, and Randall Paul Baxter of Villa Rica; grandchildren, Blaine Baxter, Skye Baxter, Haley Baxter, Elizabeth Baxter, Brittney Baxter; great-grandchildren, Elijah Holloway and Esmaralda Holloway.
Services will be conducted on Monday, July 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Wynn officiating, and Lyndon Baxter speaking. Lyndon Baxter, Matt Baxter, Tim Baxter, Randall Baxter, Blaine Baxter and Brittney Baxter will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in Center Point Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
