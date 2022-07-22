Donald Robert Baxter, 79, of Carrollton, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 18, 1942 in Carrollton, son of the late Horace Baxter and Irene Henry Baxter. Mr. Baxter had an unconditional love for his family, always taking care of them and giving his boys a good work ethic.

Service information

Jul 25
Visitation
Monday, July 25, 2022
9:30AM-11:00AM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Jul 25
Funeral
Monday, July 25, 2022
11:00AM
Chapel, Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
