Donald Lee Redding, 86, of Temple, Georgia, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Tanner Medical Center, Carrollton.
He was born in Temple on July 14, 1934, the son of the late-Benjamin Frank Redding and the late-Ruth Swanson Redding. He lived his entire lifetime in this area and worked for almost 50 years in the cabinet building industry in quality control and sales before his retirement from Well Born Forest Products in Alexander City, Al. He had a wood work shop at his home and after his retirement he enjoyed and was quite good at his wood working hobby. He lived a quiet family oriented life and made sure his wife and family had everything he could possibly provide for them. He spent many happy hours watching old western movies and the old TV shows. He was a faithful member and Deacon at The First Baptist Church of Temple.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Lewis Redding and Wendell Redding.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Shirley Treadaway Redding of Temple; his children, Timothy Donald Redding and his wife, Tracy, Mark Anthony Redding and Debbie Suzanne Redding, all of Temple; seven grandchildren, Brandon Stephen Morrow, Jennifer Brown, Anna McCall Johnson, Jake Redding, Johnna Leighanne White, Neil Redding and Ryan Redding; great-granddaughter, Rylee Johnson; and a number of other relatives.
The family will receive friends at the J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Larry Boswell officiating. Pallbearers will be Brandon Morrow, Chuck Grice, Mark Mansfield, David Alexander, Scott Redding and Michael Redding. Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery, Temple.
