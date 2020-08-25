Donald Lee Redding, 86, of Temple, Georgia, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.

Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery in Temple.

