Donald Lee Redding, 86, of Temple, Georgia, died on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home, on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. until the funeral hour.
Interment will follow in Asbury Cemetery in Temple.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors attending these services should please remember to remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household and wear a mask.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home, Villa Rica
