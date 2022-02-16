Donald McClellan

Donald C. McClellan, 73, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday,
Feb. 1, 2022.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1948, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, where he grew up to
live a wonderful
life full of travel,
love, family and interests including waterskiing, barefooting, boating, classic cars and
classic rock music.
He graduated
from Penn State University with a B.A. in business administration in 1970 and worked as a manufacturing engineer until retirement in 2015.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles and mother, Phyllis.
He is survived by
his wife, Judi; sister, Susie; nephews, Trapper and Josh; daughter, Jennifer;
and grandchildren, Jacob and Jenevieve.
Family and friends are invited to attend
a memorial mass
at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Carrollton on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. Visitation with the family will begin
after the service
at the family home located at 7404
Golfers Point in Villa Rica.
A memorial celebration will also take place in Pennsylvania this summer for those who would like to pay respects but are separated by distance at this time.
Flowers and potted plants are both welcomed to be sent to the family home in Don’s honor.
