Donald McClellan

Donald C. McClellan, 73, of Carrollton, passed away on Tuesday,

Feb. 1, 2022.

He was born on Dec. 13, 1948, in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, where he grew up to

live a wonderful

life full of travel,

love, family and interests including waterskiing, barefooting, boating, classic cars and

classic rock music.

He graduated

from Penn State University with a B.A. in business administration in 1970 and worked as a manufacturing engineer until retirement in 2015.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles and mother, Phyllis.

He is survived by

his wife, Judi; sister, Susie; nephews, Trapper and Josh; daughter, Jennifer;

and grandchildren, Jacob and Jenevieve.

Family and friends are invited to attend

a memorial mass

at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Carrollton on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 10 a.m. Visitation with the family will begin

after the service

at the family home located at 7404

Golfers Point in Villa Rica.

A memorial celebration will also take place in Pennsylvania this summer for those who would like to pay respects but are separated by distance at this time.

Flowers and potted plants are both welcomed to be sent to the family home in Don’s honor.

