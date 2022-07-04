Donald Larry Brittain, 53, of Douglasville, passed away, on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at his residence.
He was born July 3, 1968, in Carroll County, the son of Donald Aubrey Brittain and the late Mrs. Billie Dove Williams Brittain. He retired as a Lieutenant after 28 years with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department and after his retirement he was a Truck Driver with D&B Enterprises.
Survivors include two daughters, Elleana Rose Brittain and Madison Grace Brittain both of Rockmart; father, Donald Aubrey Brittain of Douglasville; brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Becky Brittain of Temple; and one granddaughter, Annaleah Rose Ridley.
The family received friends on Monday, July 4, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at J. Collins Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of J. Collins Funeral Home with the Rev. Ricky Brittain and Dr. Billy Godwin officiating.
Interment will follow in the Ephesus Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Connor Ridley, Randy Daniell, Jason Ayers, Terry McClendon, Jim Skinner and John Streetman.
To send condolences to the family, visit our website at www.collinsfuneralhome.com.
J. Collins Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements.
